Mads Mikkelsen Reveals He Hasn’t Consulted Johnny Depp About 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Role

In his recent interaction with the Associated Press, actor Mads Mikkelsen opened up about his acquaintance with American actor Johnny Depp. The Danish actor revealed that he "did not know" Johhny Depp, but had only met him once. He also expressed, "I wish I had his phone number but unfortunately, that’s not the case".

Fans of the Wizarding World books from British author J. K. Rowling are looking forward to seeing Mad Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts 3. Initially, Depp was selected to play Grindelwald in the upcoming movie, but after the results of the 'Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case', the proposition of keeping Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 was taken back.

Mads Mikkelsen on the Grindelwald role

The actor further spoke concerning his preparation for the role to ensure a smooth transition to the character of Grindelwald. He admitted that he cannot resort to any means of communication with Depp as they were not really acquainted. "There’s nothing else I can do, to be honest," he said adding, "The only approach I can have is to connect the bridge of what he did and what I'm going to do and we’ll see what it is."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mikkelsen had a frivolous attitude towards the transition of the role from Depp to him. While talking to the portal, he said that it's going to be him, 'so that's a difference', as he joked, before adding that it was 'the tricky part' and they are still working it out. He continued that 'there has to be a bridge' between what Johnny did and what he was going to do, and at the same time, he also has to make it his own.

About Depp's stepping down from the film

Johnny Depp stepped down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after the lawsuit filed by his ex-wife Amber Heard ruled out against him. Once he opted out, the role of Gellert Grindelwald was taken up by Mads Mikkelsen in the third movie of the franchise. Depp had previously shared on his official Instagram handle that he would not be a part of the Wizarding World movies anymore, leaving fans heartbroken.

Seeing that fans were very eager and enthusiastic about seeing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Mads Mikkelsen expressed that he had to live up to their expectations by ensuring that his portrayal does not appear to be detached from Depp's.

