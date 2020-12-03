Here's What Mads Mikkelsen Has To Say About Replacing Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen, who is most famous for playing the modernized version of Hannibal Lecter in the television show Hannibal, has shared some of his thoughts regarding replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star had to take the exit route from the franchise due to his ongoing legal affair in connection to his ex-wife and Aquaman starlet, Amber Heard.

Mikkelsen, an actor of Danish descent, has appeared as dark/negative characters in the past. While giving the statement to Entertainment Weekly, the star touched upon some aspects that will be instrumental in order to play his version of the dark lord.

What Mikkelsen had to say:

Speaking about replacing Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Mads Mikkelsen spoke on the lines of looking at what the character of Grindelwald is like and has stood for so far in the film series. He said that doing that could help him understand the character better. It will also be instrumental to him in constructing somewhat of a bridge between his portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald and that of Johnny Depp’s. This measure will be taken by Mikkelsen so that the upcoming version of the character does not seem like a major departure than the one that already exists on celluloid. He concluded his statement by saying that he will have to make the character his own, by which he means that he will have to add his own creative flair to the Dark Lord.

A video made by Depp during the Quarantine:

About Fantastic Beasts film series:

Fantastic Beasts film series is based in the universe that was created by J.K Rowling at the time of creating the Harry Potter book series. The fictional universe is known as "The Wizarding World". The first film of the Fantastic Beasts series, titled Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, takes place in the year 1926, 55 years before the events of the very first chapter in the very first Harry Potter film in the series (That of Voldemort taking the life of Harry’s parents) takes place. The upcoming film is the third film in the five-part series that has been planned by Rowling and the team, with the final chapter concluding in 1945. 1945 is known as the year in which Dumbledore defeats Grindelwald and Tom Riddle graduates from Hogwarts. Riddle would go on to become Lord Voldemort.

