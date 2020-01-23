Margot Robbie’s Love For Black And White Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

Sex Education star Margot Robbie has an amazing sense of style and loves trying out different outfits. Although when it comes to picking casual outfits the actor seems to have been smitten by the black and white outfit. And these pictures she posted on her Instagram are proof of it

Although Margot Robbie has amazing features and has the quality to look good in any outfit. She probably picks up outfits that represent her personality. Most of her monochromatic backless gowns she wore on red carpets stole the show.

Margot Robbie's love for black and white outfits on her Instagram

Out of all, plain white T-shirts or T-shirts with graphic design seem to be her favourite. Be it on a vacation or on the red carpet, she seems to be obsessed with the colour contrast. Her love for black and white even made in into her film outfits for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The actor will next be seen in a drama Promising Young Woman and the movie Birds of Prey. Her fans have been waiting for her movie Birds of Prey which is a sequel of the movie Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie got pretty popular for her role in the film.

