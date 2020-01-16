Margot Robbie recently spoke to an entertainment portal about her mental health issues. The actor mentioned that she still finds it hard to not doubt herself. She further went on to add that even though she is considered to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood, she still finds it tough to agree with this fact.

Bombshell actress Margot Robbie opens up about her struggle with impostor syndrome

The actor has starred in several mainstream films after making her debut in The Wolf Of Wall Street. Margot has starred in several interesting films and played a variety of characters and has earned many accolades along the way. The actor has gone on to get a nomination for BAFTA’s as well as the Academy Awards.

The actor mentioned that despite all of these she still finds It hard to believe and doubts her place in the industry. When asked what she would like to tell her younger self if presented with the opportunity, she mentioned she would tell herself to be strong and that she is good enough. The actor added that she often goes through episodes when she questions herself and her talent. She feels as if someone may ask her about how she got to the place she is and even if she deserves it.

The actor further added that she counts herself as her own worst critic and often tells herself she missed the mark even when she is praised for a certain take. Margot was last seen in Bombshell and is expected to be back on the big screen with Birds of Prey. She will be playing the role of Harley Quinn which was loved by fans in the previous films.

