Fans Think Margot Robbie Is The Reason Why Will Smith Opted Out Of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

It was recently reported that Margot Robbie is all set to reprise her character from the much-acclaimed film, Suicide Squad. Besides Margot Robbie, many actors from the prequel film like Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney will be a part of the second installment of the series. However, it was recently revealed that actor Will Smith has opted out of the film, which has led to several fan-made conspiracy theories about the actor's relationship with Margot Robbie.

Besides Will's decision of opting out of the movie suddenly, what added fuel to the fire was Jada Pinkett Smith's recent revelation about her affair with August Alsina. In a recent interview, Jada Pinkett Smith took a jibe in jest at Will about her relationship with him. Take a look at how fans blamed Margot for Will's exit:

I think Will Smith probably didn’t come back as Deadshot for the Suicide Squad sequel because he got into an... entanglement with Margot back in 2014-2015 and she’s married now. The scheduling conflicts excuse always felt off to me, lol. — K.C. (@KCBryanJunior) July 10, 2020

Damn.I had to google the chick,a whole mess. It’s not “Aug” fault. It’s hers. They both admitted they “thought” it was over. She’s a narcissist that fed him lies. Will ain’t tell that lady that.The dynamics was different for “Aug” she preyed on him being sick. — suckasushi (@suckasushi) July 10, 2020

She was dating her now husband during 2014-15 so this theory doesn’t make much sense — Naziqa (@powerpuffzaz) July 10, 2020

It’s the way he said “easy” and the laughing afterwards for me😭😭 he shut it down real quick. #WillSmith #jadapinkettsmith #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/kAIatspNvl — Makeba🇬🇾 (@itsmakebaaa) July 11, 2020

Also Read | Female-centric 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' To Feature 'Suicide Squad' Actor Margot Robbie

Suicide Squad:

Starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie in the leading roles, Suicide Squad follows the story of a secret government agency, which recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to save the world from the apocalypse. Helmed by David Ayer, the film also stars Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Dyson, and Viola Davis in prominent roles. Released in August 2016, the film has reportedly collected a whopping 74.68 crores USD.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Fans Demand His Return In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' With Margot Robbie

What's next for Margot and Will?

Margot managed to turn heads with her indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot, Leo, and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles. Last year, Margot worked in the Oscar-nominated film, Bombshell. Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot in the leading roles, Bombshell follows the story of a group of women, who take on News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at his news network.

Also Read | 'Harley Quinn' Margot Robbie's Net Worth Is Much More Than 'A-okay'; Details Inside

The actor is currently gearing up for his next The Council, which follows the story of a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 80s. Starring Will, the movie is helmed by Peter Landesman. If the reports are to be believed, the movie might release later in 2021. The actor also has Bad Boys 4 in his kitty.

Also Read | Female-centric 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' To Feature 'Suicide Squad' Actor Margot Robbie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.