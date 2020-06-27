Female-centric 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' To Feature 'Suicide Squad' Actor Margot Robbie

Pirates Of The Caribbean, which has been immortalized by American actor Johnny Depp, will now be led by Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie. As per reports, the Disney franchise is all set to sail in a new direction with a new female-driven version of the fantasy adventure series. Australian actor Margot Robbie is to play the lead in the film—a role that is synonymous with Depp's portrayal of swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow.

The decision to re-imagine the iconic Disney film with a female lead is a part of Hollywood's latest bid to make some of the classic films by casting women in the lead roles. So far they have made the reboot of Ghostbusters with Melissa McCarthy in the lead and also the remake of Ocean's 8 with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in the lead roles. The idea of remaking Pirates with Robbie in the lead is currently in the early stages of development.

As per reports of an international magazine, the Pirates film is scheduled to be a separate film from the recently announced new Pirates Of The Caribbean film which was announced last year. Another interesting detail about the female-driven Pirates ship is that it is being written by Birds of Prey fame British screenwriter Christina Hodson and will be produced by Pirates veteran Jerry Bruckheimer.

Robbie's claim to fame

Margot Robbie’s role as Leonardo Di Caprio’s wife in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street is considered to be her international breakthrough film. She was highly acknowledged for the role and set a mark for herself in the industry. Another turning point in Margot Robbie’s career came when she was cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel or Harley Quinn in the 2016 DC movie Suicide Squad. The actor enchanted the audience with a stellar performance as Joker’s girlfriend.

Margot Robbie, for her role as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya received critical appreciation and nominations for Best Actor in a leading role in the Academy Award as well as the BAFTA Film Awards. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion picture comedy or musical in Golden Globe Awards. Margot Robbie’s movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mary Queen of Scots, Bombshell, Birds of Prey were quite successful at the box-office.

