'Harley Quinn' Margot Robbie's Net Worth Is Much More Than 'A-okay'; Details Inside

Margot Robbie is among the few Hollywood stars who has managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances onscreen. Since her debut film Vigilante, Margot Robbie has come a long way in her career. Here is Margot Robbie’s net worth as of 2020.

Margot's net worth

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Margot Robbie’s net worth is reported to be $22 million USD, which converts to â‚¹ 166.40 crores. The report further adds that the actor made $24 (â‚¹181.53 crores) million between 2018 and 2019 for “various endeavours,” which include her films and brand work. Besides acting career, Robbie is also the face of Calvin Klein and Chanel. Robbie also appears in advertisement commercials for Nissan, which add to her high net worth. Reportedly, Margot was paid between $9-10 million for her work in the much-loved film, Birds of Prey, through which Margot also turned a producer.

On the professional front:

Margot managed to turn heads with her indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot, Leo, and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles.

As per box office reports, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has grossed $374 million worldwide and received praise from critics for Tarantino's screenplay and direction, cinematography, costume design, production values, and soundtrack. The film received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. Reportedly, it also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Last year, Margot worked in the Oscar-nominated film, Bombshell. Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot in the leading roles, Bombshell follows the story of a group of women, who take on News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at his news network. Directed by Jay Roach, Bombshell earned three nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

