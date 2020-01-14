Margot Robbie’s Social Media Is Where You Need To Get Your Fashion Lessons Right

Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn is one of the most popular faces in Hollywood today. She was reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the industry last year. Robbie was also named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by a leading magazine.

She first appeared in front of the global audience in Seven Network’s Neighbours. However, Margot Robbie’s breakthrough role was in Martin Scorsese's critically acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street. She has since then been a part of various successful films including the latest Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell.

Her performance as Tonya Harding, a disgraced figure skater in I, Tonya even earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Some of the best Margot Robbie films have received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

In addition to acing her game on the silver screen, the actor is a total fashion player as well. Her clothing sense has been shelling out fashion goals for fans. Her look in the hit DC Comics film, Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn made the fashion police go gaga. Read on to know about Margot Robbie style

Styling lessons that you need to take from Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie recently attended the 77th Golden Globes in this Chanel embroidered metallic bustier top. She opted for a long white, satin skirt with middle-parted hair.

These outfits worn by Margot Robbie for a recent photoshoot is proof that she can ace the fashion game with ultimate grace and elegance.

The style of inspiration you need before you head for a casual brunch with your girlfriends. Margot wore this outfit and paired it with the perfect white boots.

The actor wore this refreshing dress that had cherries running through our minds. She paired the dress with a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses.

