Maria Grever Honoured By Google Doodle On 83rd Anniversary Of Her Song 'Ti-Pi-Tin'

Maria Grever was a Mexican singer and composer who's widely considered one of the country's greatest songwriters. She was the first female Mexican composer to gain international acclaim and wrote hundreds of songs that were recorded by popular singers. Recently, Google updated its Doodle honouring María Grever.

Maria Grever's songs went on to be covered by some of the world’s most famous artists, like Placido Domingo, Aretha Franklin, and Frank Sinatra. On February 11, 1938, she recorded Ti-Pi-Tin, that became one of her biggest hits. Google Doodle chose this day to honour María Grever for her success. The song was covered by The Andrews Sisters as Ti-Pi-Tin.

More about Maria Grever

Maria Grever was born in the late 19th century in the city of León in central Mexico. As a child, she moved to Seville to study English, French, and music. Later, she composed a holiday carol for her school which lead her father to provide her with some of the finest tutors. Her first record was A Una Ola. It sold millions of copies and was eventually covered by several singers.

Later, she moved to New York and composed background music in films for Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox. Some of her biggest hits are Júrame, What a Difference a Day Makes and more. In recognition of her contributions to music, the Union of Women of the Americas titled her as Woman of the Americas in 1952.

Maria Grever's career goal

Her career goal was to bring an understanding and love of Mexico’s music to the United States. She stated “I had to leave my country, and now in New York, I am interested in Jazz and Modern Rhythms, but above all, in Mexican Music, which I long to present to the American people. I am afraid they don't know much about it. It is music worth spreading; there is such a cultural richness in Mexican Music (its Hispanic and indigenous origins and how they mix) where melody and rhythm merge. It is my wish and yearning to present the native rhythms and tunes (of Mexico) from a real perspective, but with the necessary flexibility to appeal to the universal audience."

(Source: Google Doodle)

