The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mariah Carey Stuns In An Unzipped Outfit Showcasing Her Superstar Diva Mode Even At Home!

Hollywood News

Mariah Carey recently shared a post showcasing her perfect voluptuous figure just about the time when her song "All I want" reached No. 1 at Billboards.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is you made her the first artist at No. 1 position on Billboard in four decades. She makes sure that she is always posting the perfect outfits for all her Instagram family. The time when everybody is making news by their red carpet outfits at the Golden Globes 2020, Mariah Carey has found a way to set fire to the internet by posting her casual no effort look. Take a look at her recent post. 

Mariah Carey Instagram photos

Mariah Carey, with her perfect body, has garnered a lot of media attention for her curvaceous figure. Recently, her unzipped jumpsuit outfit gained a lot of attention where the 49-year-old looks no more than her 20s. The black jumpsuit with a neon border is the perfect way to cosy around at your house on a Sunday morning. She had her hair in a sleek ponytail and the jumpsuit showcased her assets just the right amount. Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

ALSO READ| Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Posts Offensive Content Against Eminem

In the second pic, Mariah is seen relaxing with her twins along with their two adorable dogs.

Mariah Carey with her kids

ALSO READ| Mariah Carey Ups Her PDA With BF After Ex-husband Nick Cannon Says He'd Marry Her Again

Mariah Carey recent Instagram photos

Mariah Carey shared her recent post spending her last days vacationing, post which she is all set for getting back to work again. She was seen holidaying at the Dominican Republic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor Flies To Dubai To Attend Mariah Carey's Concert

Mariah Carey's pic where she reminds us of her 1994's version singing to her worldwide famous All I Want For Christmas is you

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

ALSO READ| Lil Nas X Rides His Horse To The Top; Ties Billboard Record Set By Mariah Carey And Luis Fonsi

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS