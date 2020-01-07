Mariah Carey Stuns In An Unzipped Outfit Showcasing Her Superstar Diva Mode Even At Home!

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is you made her the first artist at No. 1 position on Billboard in four decades. She makes sure that she is always posting the perfect outfits for all her Instagram family. The time when everybody is making news by their red carpet outfits at the Golden Globes 2020, Mariah Carey has found a way to set fire to the internet by posting her casual no effort look. Take a look at her recent post.

Mariah Carey, with her perfect body, has garnered a lot of media attention for her curvaceous figure. Recently, her unzipped jumpsuit outfit gained a lot of attention where the 49-year-old looks no more than her 20s. The black jumpsuit with a neon border is the perfect way to cosy around at your house on a Sunday morning. She had her hair in a sleek ponytail and the jumpsuit showcased her assets just the right amount. Take a look.

In the second pic, Mariah is seen relaxing with her twins along with their two adorable dogs.

Mariah Carey shared her recent post spending her last days vacationing, post which she is all set for getting back to work again. She was seen holidaying at the Dominican Republic.

Mariah Carey's pic where she reminds us of her 1994's version singing to her worldwide famous All I Want For Christmas is you.

