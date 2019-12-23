Mariah Carey Ups Her PDA With Ex-husband Nick Cannon; See Pics

Mariah Carey was reportedly spotted getting in the holiday spirit with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on December 21, 2019. The duo gave their followers major relationship goals. Mariah Carey and her boyfriend were all smiles and they walked holding each other’s hands during a Christmas shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado. The duo reportedly decided to go for a fun getaway.

The All I Want For Christmas singer, Mariah Carey was seen wearing in a tricolour ski jacket. She paired the jacket with black tights for her outing. Mariah Carey accessorised her look with statement black boots and sunglasses. Minimalistic makeup and curly hair left open completed her look.

Mariah Carey’s boyfriend kept himself warm in a stylish black and white graphic t-shirt. He wore a black coat over it. Black pants with matching shoes completed his look for the outing. The duo was seen strolling on their trip checking out Gucci store for Christmas gifts.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have been reportedly dating on and off since early 2017 and have known each other professionally since 2006. As per reports, Bryan worked as a backup dancer on Mariah Carey’s 2006 movie Adventures of Mimi tour. Mariah Carey was spotted vacationing only three months after her ex-husband Nick Cannon admitted that he would remarry her. In one of the reputed podcast, Nick Cannon said that Mariah Carey is her dream girl, he was married to her from 2008 until 2016. However, Nick said he isn’t interested in marriages but if he gets a chance to marry her, he would marry Mariah Carey for the second time.

