Mariah Carey Revealed She Nitpicked 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'; Here's Why

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey has almost gone on to become a Christmas classic song. In the recent interview with Billboard for their Throw It Back series, she reportedly exclaimed that the song was very “festive” while listening to it and watching the video. She also lip-synced along with the lyrics of the song.

In the interview, Mariah Carey also reportedly revealed that there were some elements in the song All I Want For Christmas Is You that she did not particularly like. She explained that earlier she would “nitpick" the song every time she listened to it, her vocals in particular. She had thoughts about fixing certain things and questions about why she did some things at all. In a candid confession, she also reportedly revealed that certain elements of the song “irritated” her.

Mariah Carey on All I Want For Christmas Is You

However, over the years, the tune to All I Want For Christmas Is You has been completely changed by Mariah Carey. She reportedly said that it was the first Christmas song that she had written and it makes her happy every year listening to it. The song also feels more special with each year as people approach her saying she was a part of their holiday celebrations and memories. There were also incidents like four-year-olds singing All I Want For Christmas Is You to her, and Mariah Carey thought it was the “best feeling” ever.

Mariah Carey also reportedly revealed in her interview that it was not just All I Want for Christmas Is You, rather a lot of songs that she would nitpick. However, this song was particularly close to her heart. The Grammy winner had taken to her Twitter handle on November 1 this year at exactly 12:01 to hail the holiday season with a video. The video showed Mariah sleeping on her bed still dressed up in her Halloween costume. The camera then zoomed in on her phone showing the time change from 11:59 p.m. on October 31 to 12:00 a.m. on November 1. No sooner did the clock turn, than Mariah got a call from Kris Kingle. She picked the call and asked if it was Santa before declaring “It’s time”. Just then, All I Want For Christmas Is You began to play.

