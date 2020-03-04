The Debate
Mariah Carey's Hawaii Concert Postponed To November Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Hollywood News

Mariah Carey recently took to her Twitter and shared that her scheduled Hawaii concert has been postponed to November due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
mariah carey

The concern revolving around the outbreak of the Coronavirus has evidently sent a scare across globally. With various official health governing bodies around the world discouraging the gathering of a large number of people due to the Coronavirus spread concerns, various artists are now cancelling their planned events and concerts. Now, All I Want For Christmas Is You singer Mariah Carey has also postponed her scheduled Hawaii concert from March to November. The singer took to her Twitter and shared a heartfelt message for her fans. Check it out below -

Also read: Mariah Carey stuns in an unzipped outfit showcasing her superstar diva mode even at home!

Mariah Carey's Hawaii show postponed

Mariah Carey expressed in the tweet that she was extremely excited to go back to Hawaii for the concert. But the international travel restrictions and safety concerns have forced her to postpone her show to November. Mariah promised her Hawaiian fans that she will perform her iconic song All I Want For Christmas Is You along with other hits. In conclusion, Mariah Carey asked her fans to be safe from the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out her tweet below - 

Also read: Mariah Carey's net worth will definitely blow your mind, check it out here

Also read: Australians panic buy toilet paper rolls amid coronavirus dread, netizens confused

Also read: 17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus: MEA

This won't be the first time an international artist has called off lined up shows due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Korean boy-band BTS also called off their scheduled show due to safety concerns. Besides this, rock-band Green Day also called off their scheduled Asia tour due to the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Also read: Screening 88 people who came in contact with Delhi coronavirus patient

 

 

