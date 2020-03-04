Mariah Carey's Hawaii Concert Postponed To November Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

The concern revolving around the outbreak of the Coronavirus has evidently sent a scare across globally. With various official health governing bodies around the world discouraging the gathering of a large number of people due to the Coronavirus spread concerns, various artists are now cancelling their planned events and concerts. Now, All I Want For Christmas Is You singer Mariah Carey has also postponed her scheduled Hawaii concert from March to November. The singer took to her Twitter and shared a heartfelt message for her fans. Check it out below -

Also read: Mariah Carey stuns in an unzipped outfit showcasing her superstar diva mode even at home!

Mariah Carey's Hawaii show postponed

Mariah Carey expressed in the tweet that she was extremely excited to go back to Hawaii for the concert. But the international travel restrictions and safety concerns have forced her to postpone her show to November. Mariah promised her Hawaiian fans that she will perform her iconic song All I Want For Christmas Is You along with other hits. In conclusion, Mariah Carey asked her fans to be safe from the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out her tweet below -

Also read: Mariah Carey's net worth will definitely blow your mind, check it out here

Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/HVbPX6PSxm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 3, 2020

Also read: Australians panic buy toilet paper rolls amid coronavirus dread, netizens confused

With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!! ❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 3, 2020

Also read: 17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus: MEA

This won't be the first time an international artist has called off lined up shows due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Korean boy-band BTS also called off their scheduled show due to safety concerns. Besides this, rock-band Green Day also called off their scheduled Asia tour due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Also read: Screening 88 people who came in contact with Delhi coronavirus patient

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.