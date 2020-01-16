Mariah Carey's Net Worth Will Definetely Blow Your Mind, Check It Out Here

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress, from Huntington, New York. She has sold over 200 million records during her career, which automatically makes her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Carey is one of the richest, and most popular singers in the world, after rising to fame in the early 1990s. Read ahead to know more about the net worth of Mariah Carey-

Mariah Carey’s net worth

Mariah Carey was born on the 27th March 1969, in Huntington, New York. Her mother used to be an opera singer and vocal coach. From an early age, Carey showed great signs of creative talent. Reportedly, the only real subjects she enjoyed at school were art, music, and literature. She enjoyed singing and began writing poems and adding melodies to them. This sparked her initial pursuit as a singer-songwriter.

While Mariah Carey started writing songs, she was living in Manhattan with four female students and was waitressing to pay the bills. She finally managed to record her own demo tape but failed in trying to pass it on successfully to record labels. Shortly after recording to demo, Mariah Carey was introduced to pop singer Brenda Starr. As Brenda and Mariah became friends, she was very keen on helping Mariah succeed in the industry. Starr presented Carey’s demo tape to the head of Columbia Records, and he immediately signed Mariah after listening to the tape. Since then, her music has become some of the most popular of all time, and each one of her albums has achieved major success. According to many media reports, Mariah Carey’s net worth as of today is ₹21,000 million.

Mariah Carey and her Christmas songs

Mariah Carey is as much a part of Christmas as turkey, roast potatoes and Christmas pudding. Christmas is Mariah’s element and she has a particularly special place during the festive season. She is most well-known at this time of year for her well-loved classic song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. With a career spanning more than 30-years, it is no surprise that the pop-diva has amassed an impressive fortune.

