Marilyn Monroe's Rare Autograph Up For Auction Online, Details Inside

A rare autograph of Marilyn Monroe has been put up for an online auction in California, US. According to reports, the 1954 autograph features a piece of Monroe's writing which says “Love & Kisses / Marilyn Monroe" on one of the pages under the letter "M." of fan's address book. The auction would reportedly be held on March 26 and would be presided by Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

According to the auctioneers, a year after the release of two of her cult films, Monroe was driving out of a studio in Los Angeles when she encountered a fan who asked for her autograph. The bidding for the address book starts at $1,800 and will be accompanied by a previously unpublished photograph immortalizing the meeting between the star and her admirer. Fans of Hollywood memorabilia can sign up to take part in the auction via the following link: https://bit.ly/2wEEpaC.

(Image credit: https://bit.ly/2wEEpaC)

Read: Marilyn Monroe TV Series Is In The Making, Confirms Production Team

Read: Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Reminds Us Of Marilyn Monroe; See Pics

A few months ago, a small statue of Monroe, in her iconic pose from her 1955 hit film The Seven Year Itch, was reportedly stolen from the top of the Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo, a popular landmark at Hollywood Boulevard. The gazebo, created in 1993 and dedicated to the late actor in 1994, celebrates women in films from different cultures who brought a change to the film industry.

Read: When Marilyn Monroe Met Queen Elizabeth For The First Time For A Film's Premiere

Read: Marilyn Monroe Statue Stolen From Popular Tourist Landmark In Hollywood

The stainless steel statue was erected at the corner of Hollywood and La Brea in 1994. At the top, Monroe stood on a spire that spelt out “Hollywood.” The statues of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and Anna May Wong hold up the gazebo while a small statue of Marilyn Monroe is on top of it.

Who was Marilyn Monroe?

Monroe was an American actress, model, and singer. She was famous for playing comic "blonde bombshell" characters and was emblematic of the era's changing attitudes towards sexuality. Although she was one of the highest-paid actresses for only a decade, her films grossed $200 million (equivalent to $2 billion in 2018) by the time of her unexpected death in 1962. Today, more than half a century later, she continues to be a major popular culture icon.

(Image credit: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.