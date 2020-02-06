Marilyn Monroe TV Series Is In The Making, Confirms Production Team

It was earlier reported by leading media portals that the final months of Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe’s life would be filmed and dramatized in a series. It was speculated that the series would explore her relationship with famous public figures such as J. F. Kennedy and his brother Bobby Kennedy.

Marilyn Monroe series

It has been reported that that the series would be based on and adapted from Keith Badman’s non-fiction book, The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe. It is also the first film project that will be endorsed by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Monroe estate. Seven Seas Films acquired the rights to Badman’s book in 2017. The Marilyn Monroe series is one of the upcoming biopics in 2020 that will show the turbulent the final months of Marilyn’s life, who passed away at the age of thirty-six.

In an interview with a leading media portal, Katie Jones, the VP brand at Authentic Brands Group, said that Marilyn Monroe was an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue people. Katie Jones further added that Marilyn Monroe was a trailblazer who carved her own path at the time when a woman’s voice was ignored and silenced. Another member of the production team said on record that many people believe they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe’s final months but fail to understand how complicated and tragic her story was. The production team added that they want to depict her story with compassion and sensitivity. The story will be written by Dan Sefton, who has created the medical drama series, The Good Karma Hospital.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was an American actor, model and a singer. She was famous for portraying comedic characters and had won many awards for herself. Marilyn Monroe had done 32 films in her career.

Image Credits: Skeeze at Pixabay

