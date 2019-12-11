SP Sreekumar And Sneha Of 'Marimayam' Fame Take Wedding Vows; See Pics

S. P. Sreekumar, who is an Indian film actor, tied the knot with actor Sneha Sreekumar recently. S.P. Sreekumar is very popular in the Malayalam film and television industry. He made his debut on television with the show, Chirikidathom. He got his big break from the show Marimayam where he portrayed the character of Lolithan. Sreekumar is a theatre artist who has done over twenty-five films and has played the role of a villain in Prithviraj starrer Memories.

Also Read | Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Wedding: Former Malayalam Bigg Boss Contestant Marries Jijin

Wedding vows

Lately, there had been reports that the two actors, who have worked together in Marimayam, would be getting married soon. There had been rumours about their wedding on social media for a long time. But neither S. P. Sreekumar nor Sneha Sreekumar was commenting on the news. Earlier today, their wedding video started trending on social media. According to reports, the duo tied the knot on December 11. The wedding video of the celebrity duo was uploaded on YouTube and has been going viral since then. They got married at the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura.

Also Read | Director Sreekumar Menon Out On Bail After Allegedly Threatening Actor Manju Warrier

Sneha Sreekumar posted a picture on her Instagram handle

Sneha Sreekumar is an actor who is widely known for her roles in Velipadinte Pusthakam (2017), Ore Mukham (2016), and Mayil (2019). She recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself with her husband of their wedding confirming the event. Here is the photograph she posted.

The actors have posted pictures with each other in the past.

Also Read | Mamangam Should Be Seen By Non-Malayalam Audiences, Says Superstar Mammootty

Also Read | F1: Watch Young Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen Battle In Kart Race

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.