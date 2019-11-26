International Emmy Awards 2019 Winners List: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia Wins Big

The prestigious 47th International Emmy Awards 2019 took place at the Hilton Hotel in New York. Many eminent personalities from the entertainment industry came together to honour the glorious contribution ahead of the nominations. This time, India has seen four nominations which included Best Actress, Best Drama Series, Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. It can be sheer misfortune that India lost in all the four categories. But there was a happy moment too when Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's web series McMafia won in the Best Drama Series category and the actor also posed with the trophy. There were many other Indian celebrities in attendance at the occasion.

Some of them were filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar along with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar. Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte was also present at the event as well as Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait. Many other distinguished names from the Indian film industry like Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Dibaker Banerjee, Payal Mathur Bhagat, Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua also attended the occasion. While McMafia won the Best Drama Series, the International Emmy Founders' Award went to David Benioff and DB Weiss who are the founders of the cult show Game Of Thrones.

Here is the full winners' list of the International Emmy Awards 2019

1- Drama Series: McMafia

2- International Emmy Founders' Award: David Benioff and DB Weiss, producers of Game Of Thrones

3- International Emmy Award for Telenovela: La Reina Del Flow (The Queen Of Flow)

4-Best Performance By an Actress: Marina Gera (Eternal Winter)

5-Non-English Language US Primetime Program: Falco

6- Best Documentary: Belling-Cat Truth In A Post-Truth World

7- Best Comedy: The Last Hangover

8- Non-Scripted Entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night

9- Arts Programming: Dance Or Die

10- Best Short-Form Series: Hack The City

11- Best Actor: Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet)

12- Best TV Movie/ Mini-Series: Safe Harbour

Sacred Games and Lust Stories were strong contenders at the occasion

It was indeed upsetting to see that India lost in all the four categories but the representation of such powerful content on a prestigious platform was a big win overall for the field of cinema worldwide. Indian celebrities also put on a stunning show at the occasion. Radhika Apte especially stole the show with her stylish presence. Sacred Games and Lust Stories were some strong contenders at the International Emmy Awards 2019.

