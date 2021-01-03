Prithviraj's 'Anwar' And Other Malayalam Films That Were Inspired By Hollywood Classics

The trend of recreating international films in different languages has become quite popular in recent times. According to IMDb, one of Prithviraj's films, Anwar is a movie that was inspired by a Hollywood classic. The film was released in 2010. It was written and directed by Amal Neerad. The film revolves around a young man named Anwar who is on a mission to seek revenge from some terrorists who are responsible for the death of his family. See all the details of this and more Malayalam films inspired by Hollywood movies.

From Anwar to Thalavattam list of Malayalam films that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Anwar

Director Amal Neerad’s Anwar is based on the Hollywood movie Traitor. While Traitor released in 2008, Anwar released in 2010. The movie was an instant hit and was later even dubbed in Hindi for the non-Malayalam speaking audience. Traitor was directed by Jeffery Nachmanoff.

Big B

Big B is directed by Amal Neerad. The movie was released in 2007 and is inspired by the film Four Brothers. The plot of the movie revolves around Mary's cold-blooded murder and her four children who set out on a mission to find the killer and seek revenge. Four Brothers was released in 2005 and was directed by John Singleton.

My Boss

My Boss is a 2012 rom-com directed by Jeethu Joseph. The plot of the film revolves around Priya who asks her assistant to pretend to be her fiance in return of a promotion. He agrees to the proposal just to seek revenge but the two eventually fall in love. The plot of the film is quite similar to the 2009 Sandra Bullock starer The Proposal, which was directed by Anne Fletcher.

Thalavattam

Thalavattam is a 1986 film directed by Priyadarshan. This romantic drama is the Malayalam adaptation of the Hollywood classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The Hollywood movie was released in 1975 and was originally adapted from Ken Kesey's novel. The Hollywood movie starred Jack Nicholson and was directed by Milos Forman. The plot of the movie revolves around Dr. Savithri who falls in love with one of her patients after she helps him recover. Her father although doesn't agree to their relationship and comes up with a plan to separate them.

IMAGE CREDITS: fan clubs of Prithviraj Sukumaran and traitor film

