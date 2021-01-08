Kayal Anandhi Ties The Knot With Socrates In An Intimate Ceremony; View Pics

Eminent actor and producer JSK Satishkumar took to Twitter to share a surprising piece of news with his fans and followers as well as that of Kayal Anandhi. Through the tweet that can be found below, one can see that Kayal Anandhi has tied the knot with the assistant director, Socrates. The images see the bride and groom surrounded by only a handful of people, suggesting that the Kayal Anandhi and Socrates wedding was a low key and intimate affair. Not many details regarding Kayal Anandhi and Socrates' wedding are publicly available, as of this writing. Pictures from Kayal Anandhi's wedding can be found below.

Also Read: Tamil Actor Anandhi To Tie Knot With Fiance Socrates In A Secret Ceremony

The Tweet:

Also Read: On KGF's Yash's Birthday, Wife Radhika Asks 'Why You Are So Perfect?'; Pens Adorable Note

Previous reports that emerged ahead of the ceremony indicated that Kayal Anandhi's wedding will take place in a luxurious hotel and will be attended by very few people, courtesy the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The bride, groom, and their respective representatives and details are yet to divulge the details regarding their marriage or honeymoon.

Anandhi’s movie career:

Also Read: Satya Paul Passes Away In Coimbatore At 79; Sadhguru Mourns Loss With Heartwarming Post

Anandhi made her big-screen debut with a film called Bus Stop in 2012. The movie that followed her debut presentation, Priyathama Neevachata Kushalama, did not open to as positive reviews as her first outing did. Kayal Anandhi, in the years to come, would end up carving a niche for herself with films like Kayal, Poriyaalan and Chandi Veeran, to name a few. It is said that the films that were just mentioned were the ones through which the actor gave breakthrough performances and received her long-overdue fame and recognition. On the subject of fame and recognition, Anandhi went on to be nominated for Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for her act in Kayal. Not so long after her nomination, she even became the recipient of the coveted Vijay Award for the very same film.

As far as Kayal Anandhi's future projects are concerned, it is said that she will be seen in a movie called Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, which is a Janakiraman directorial. Additional upcoming films include the likes of Zombie Reddy, Angel, Alaudhinin Arputha Camera, Enge Andha Vaan, and Ravana Kootam. More details regarding some of her upcoming projects are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.