Mark Ruffalo Calls Playing Hulk 'humiliating', Says Other Marvel Actors Laughed At Him

Mark Ruffalo is well-known for his role as Bruce Banner /Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For his character, he had to wear a big suit for the motion capture of his superhero character, the Hulk in the films. Ruffalo stated that it was ‘humiliating’ as the others would laugh at him. Read to know more.

Mark Ruffalo calls playing Hulk ‘humiliating’

In an interview with a magazine, Mark Ruffalo opened up about how it was like to be Hulk on film sets. Describing the process of him turning into the Hulk, he said that he has done so much motion capture. He mentioned that he had to wear what he called the ‘man-cancelling suit,’ which is a really tight leotard that makes one 'look big where you want to look small and small where you want to look big.'

Mark Ruffalo stated that it was so humiliating. He said that whenever he walked on set, all the actors would just start laughing at him. Ruffalo said the other men used to be in their cool superhero costumes while he would be wearing pyjamas that made him look like a Chinese checkerboard.

Mark Ruffalo revealed that Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark /Iron Man in the MCU praised him for his dedication. He said that during Avengers: Endgame, Downey Jr. came up to him and said he has a lot of compassion for him because he can see how hard it was for Ruffalo to stand around in the costume all day. Earlier in an interview, Mark Ruffalo disclosed that it was Robert Downey Jr. who convinced him to play the character of Hulk.

In an interview with a news portal, Mark Ruffalo talked about a stand-alone Hulk film. He said that he has an interesting idea. He stated that the makers have never really followed the Hulk into his life and that Hulk is always kind of off on the side. Ruffalo said that it will be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to the Hulk in between all the movies. He also hinted that Hulk could appear in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

