Mark Ruffalo Has 'interesting Idea' On A Stand-alone Hulk Movie In The MCU

Mark Ruffalo has appeared as Bruce Banner /Hulk in five films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This includes The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). However, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk does not have a stand-alone. Ruffalo recently shared his thoughts on a stand-alone Hulk film.

Mark Ruffalo has an idea for a solo Hulk film

In an interview to a news portal, Mark Ruffalo said that he has an interesting idea. He stated that the makers have never really followed the Hulk into his life and that Hulk is always kind of off on the side. Ruffalo said that it will be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to the Hulk in between all the movies he has starred since 2012.

Mark Ruffalo has been playing the role of Bruce Banner / the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, since 2012. Now after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), he is one of the few original Avengers members to still be alive in the MCU. Ruffalo has revealed that he could possibly appear as Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo could also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Taika Waititi who helmed Thor: Ragnarok and is helming Thor 4 had Ruffalo as his special guest during an Instagram live session. Fans speculated that it might be a hint for Hulk appearing for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Mark Ruffalo got the character after Edward Norton was reportedly sacked by Marvel Studios. He mentioned that he did not want to play the role but Robert Downey Jr. and The Avengers director, Joss Whedon convinced him to do so. Ruffalo has received love from the audiences for his performance as Bruce Banner and Hulk.

