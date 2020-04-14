Why Marvel Replaced Edward Norton With Mark Ruffalo As 'The Hulk'?

Actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have become a well-known face around the world. The casting by Marvel is called ‘accurate’ by many fans. Very few actors have been replaced from their original appearance in the MCU. Edward Norton is the top one, as he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk. Read to know the reason.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Night Has The Audience Going Ballistic

Why Edward Norton was replaced as Hulk?

The Incredible Hulk (2008) stars Edward Norton as Bruce Banner / The Hulk in the MCU. It was the second film in the MCU and the lowest-grossing too. Soon after its release, it was reported that Norton was difficult to work with while filming and that he insisted on rewriting the script by himself.

In a show, Edward Norton said he did a big action movie called The Incredible Hulk. He revealed that what went wrong was him wanting a better script.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo All Set To Reprise His Role In Marvel Universe With 'She-Hulk'

In 2010, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige released a statement on Norton’s exit from the role. It mentioned that their decision is definitely not based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of their other talented cast members.

In response to it, Norton’s agent said in a statement that Feige wanted the actor to continue as the Hulk and the decision to let him leave seemed to them as a financial decision.

Also Read | Disney Announces New Release Dates For Marvel Phase Four Films

Edward Norton released a statement in a magazine. It said that he has loved the Hulk story since he was a child and was thrilled when Marvel asked him to produce, write and act in the film. He stated that working with the film's director, Louis Leterrier was wonderful and all the rest of the creative team was terrific. Nortan mentioned that it was a difference in opinions, a private matter, which went out in public as a dispute.

He further added that films should speak for themselves. The statement also said that knowing too much how they are made diminishes the magic of watching them. Their focus has always been to deliver the Hulk that people have been waiting for and keep the worldwide love affair with the big green guy going strong, he concluded.

Also Read | Black Widow's Alternate Death Scene In Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.