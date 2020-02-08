Mark Ruffalo Is Clueless About Hulk's Fate In MCU, Says Endgame Was Supposed To Be The End

Mark Ruffalo is quite unsure about his character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to him, the character was supposed to die in the film Avengers: Endgame, but had miraculously survived, as Iron Man snapped the finger instead of Hulk. Read on to know more about what Mark Ruffalo has to say about his and his character’s future in the MCU.

Mark Ruffalo unsure about his character’s future in the MCU’s Phase 4

Mark Ruffalo, who is notoriously famous for giving spoilers to his fans about the upcoming MCU movies, is quite unsure about his character’s future in the MCU. He played Bruce Banner in the Marvel movies. When he was questioned about his future on a talk-show hosted by Graham Norton, the actor stated that he has no idea. He also stated that it was supposed to be over, and Endgame was supposed to be the end, but his character had survived in the film.

Mark Ruffalo first played the character of Bruce Banner, also known as Hulk, in the 2012 MCU flick The Avengers. Ever since then, he has been carrying the mantle of the Hulk in the grand setting of MCU films. After the events of The Age of Ultron, Hulk has disappeared and remerged in Thor: Ragnarok, where he was totally under the control of his inner beast. In contrast to this, in the Endgame, he had total control over Hulk, giving the world a Professor Hulk.

On the work front, Mark Ruffalo will be next seen in Marvel’s What If…? which is an animated project. Ruffalo will resume his role in this film and will give his voice to Hulk. The film will explore pivotal moments from the MCU and turning them on their head, leading the fans into uncharted territory. Fans are eager to see the film in the theatres.

