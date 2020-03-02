Mark Ruffalo Reveals He Is In Early Talks To Return As The Hulk On 'She-Hulk'

Mark Ruffalo's iteration of the Hulk was evidently loved by a majority of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hulk went on to be a major part of various movies in the MCU with a fragmented story arc that was told through his various appearances. But, the character's arc concluded with Avengers: Endgame where Bruce Banner finally came to peace with his superpowered alter ego Hulk to ultimately transform to the Smart Hulk. But, it looks like Mark Ruffalo's iteration of the iconic green giant is ready to feature in another Marvel property soon. Check details below -

Also read: Mark Ruffalo confirms that he will lead in Bong Joon-Ho’s 'Parasite' TV series

Mark Ruffalo to join the She-Hulk cast?

Mark Ruffalo made an appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo i.e C2E2. The actor spoke at lengths about his future projects and his journey playing the Hulk. It is no secret that Marvel is making a standalone She-Hulk series which will release on Disney+. Though no other official detail have been revealed about the series, Mark Ruffalo has revealed that he is early talks to reprise the role of Smart Hulk.

Also read: 'Kevin Feige could have lost his job over fight for female superhero movies': Mark Ruffalo

Also read: Kevin Feige almost quit Marvel over lack of representation, says Mark Ruffalo

Though the She-Hulk series is set to hit productions this summer, no official announcement about its cast has been revealed. It was earlier rumoured that She-Hulk will be played by Allison Brie. The lead actor of the series was also asked to comment on the rumours, but she reportedly neither confirmed nor denied her association with the project in any way.

The comic book storyline of She-Hulk followed the story of Jennifer Walters, who is Bruce Banner aka the Hulk's cousin sister. After getting badly injured, she receives a blood transfusion from Bruce and transforms into She-Hulk. The Disney+ series will also reportedly follow a similar plotline which makes Mark Ruffalo's iteration of the Hulk a crucial part of the plotline.

Also read: Irrfan Khan had a big fan moment when Mark Ruffalo complimented him for his work

Also read: Mark Ruffalo's Oscars picture with Timothée Chalamet might hint at a new Marvel character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.