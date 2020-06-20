When Mark Ruffalo Opened Up About Hulk Standalone Movie And Said 'never Gonna Happen'

Actor Mark Ruffalo has been time and again lauded for his performance as Hulk the Avenger series, however, unlike the other characters of the series, Mark Ruffalo has confirmed on several occasions that a standalone Hulk movie will never happen. If the reports are to be believed, the rights to a standalone Hulk movie belong to Universal Studios, who released the 2003 Hulk film, starring Eric Bana, and the 2008 version with Edward Norton in the lead role. Reportedly, Marvel and Universal Studios have signed a clause, which allows Marvel to only feature Hulk in larger storylines as a supporting character.

Speaking about the same in an interview in 2015, Mark Ruffalo revealed that Marvel and Universal don’t get along very well, which is working against the Hulk standalone movie. Adding to the same, the actor revealed that both the parties involved are holding out hope for the movie to happen. However, the actor remarked that, as per the nature of the relationship, the project seemed a little prohibitive. Furthermore, Mark Ruffalo revealed that the movie doesn’t look particularly promising.

In 2017 at an event, Ruffalo revealed that ‘a standalone Hulk movie will never happen’. Adding to the same, the actor revealed that the Universal studios have the rights to the standalone Hulk movie and for some reason, the institution doesn’t know how to play well with Marvel studios. Mark Ruffalo joked about the same and stated that he has two or three years before he is too old to play the Hulk onscreen.

Hulk to be on cards after 2020?

However, the reports of a standalone Hulk movie resurfaced again in 2020 and speculations suggested that the much-awaited standalone movie is finally on cards. Sounding more optimistic about the project in an interview with a leading news daily, Ruffalo remarked that Hulk’s character was always kept on the side and revealed that it would be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to his much-loved character between all the standalone movies released on different superhero characters.

