Mark Ruffalo Feels 'nostalgic' As 'Avengers: Endgame' Completes One Year

Avengers: Endgame was among one of the most anticipated films that was released. It is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and concludes the Infinity Saga. The film recently completed its one year of release and actor Mark Ruffalo is feeling nostalgic. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Night Has The Audience Going Ballistic

Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as Endgame completes one year

Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner /Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic. In Avengers: Endgame, a never seen before avatar of him was seen on screen. It a professor Hulk, a combination of Bruce Banner and Hulk and as mentioned in the film, best of both worlds.

Avengers: Endgame was released on April 26, 2019, and recently completed one year. Mark Ruffalo shared two pictures from the films’ world premiere. One is a solo picture of him wearing a suit and the other has the cast members. Ruffalo mentioned that he is feeling nostalgic. He even thanked all the fans and hashtagged Robert Downey Jr.’s popular line from the film, Love You 3000. Take a look at his tweets.

Feeling nostalgic that it’s been a year since #AvengersEndgame was in theaters.⁣

⁣

Thank you all for being a part of this wild journey with us 💚 #LoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/GUIXVhAs9w — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 26, 2020

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame's Detail About Iron Man's Death Make Fans Emotional Again

Mark Ruffalo portrays the Hulk for the fifth time in Avengers: Endgame. The other outings being in The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Professor Hulk played an important in Endgame. He helped Tony Stark with the time heist and was the one who bought everyone back with reversing Thanos’ snap with the blip.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Calls Playing Hulk 'humiliating', Says Other Marvel Actors Laughed At Him

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk is one of the few members of the original six Avengers to still be alive or active. It is speculated that he could appear in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk. Ruffalo even said in an interview that he is an interesting idea on a stand-alone Hulk film. However, no confirmation is made yet.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Talks About Hulk In 'She-Hulk' Series And A Crossover With Wolverine

Avengers: Endgame has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie received rave reviews from the audiences. It became the highest-grossing film worldwide.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.