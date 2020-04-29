When Irrfan Khan Was Praised By The Hulk Himself, Here's What Mark Ruffalo Said To Him

One of India's finest actors, Irrfan Khan, breathed his last on April 29. Irrfan Khan's biography, Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star, is currently trending after the death of the beloved actor. The book, written by Aseem Chhabra, goes into detail about several life experiences that shaped Irrfan Khan's career. According to the book, Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo once met Irrfan Khan in LA and praised him for his work.

The time when Avengers star Mark Ruffalo complimented Irrfan Khan for his work

According to Aseem Chhabra's book, Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star, Irrfan Khan was once in an LA restaurant when he spotted Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo. This was right around the time when Slumdog Millionaire was renowned across the globe for winning several awards at the Oscars. The book details that Irrfan Khan wanted to talk to the Avengers actor but was unable to approach him.

Irrfan was disappointed when he had to leave the restaurant without meeting Mark Ruffalo. However, right before he left, the Avengers actor spotted and recognized him. Mark Ruffalo then approached Irrfan Khan himself and put his hand forward. The Avengers actor then told Irrfan that he "loved" his work. According to Aditya Bhattacharya, who was dining with Irrfan at the time, the Angrezi Medium actor "probably saw sparkling lights all over" after his interaction with Ruffalo.

Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star is the third biography written by Aseem Chhabra. The writer has also worked on a biography for Shashi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The book is trending once again after the untimely death of Irrfan Khan.

Message from Irrfan Khan's team to his fans and friends

Irrfan Khan passed away today at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. His sudden demise with a shock to all his fans and his team. Here is the official announcement made by Irrfan Khan's team that revealed the news of his untimely death.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

