Mark Ruffalo Pitches A Stand-alone 'Hulk' Film Set Before 'Avenger: Endgame'

Mark Ruffalo has appeared as Bruce Banner/Hulk in five films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he is yet to have a standalone film. The actor previously said he has an interesting idea for a Hulk solo film. Now, he has pitched an idea about the same to Marvel Studios. Read to know more.

Mark Ruffalo pitched Hulk solo film idea

Smart Hulk appears in Avengers: Endgame showing the co-existence of Bruce Banner and Hulk. However, it was not disclosed how Banner and Hulk understood each other and transformed into Smart Hulk. In an online interview, Mark Ruffalo hinted that the five-year time gap before Banner’s transformation in Avengers: Endgame should have its own movie. He stated that is what he is actually pitching to Marvel Studios. That section of time during which Banner become the “Bulk" should be made into a movie, he said.

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Mark Ruffalo said that he has an interesting idea about Hulk standalone film. He stated that the makers have never really followed the Hulk into his life and that he is "always kind of off on the side". Ruffalo said that it will be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to the Hulk in between all the movies he has starred since 2012.

Mark Ruffalo first played Bruce Banner /Hulk in The Avengers in 2012. He went on to portray the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). However, he did not have a solo film yet. After the events of Endgame, Hulk is one of the few original Avengers members to still be alive in the MCU and fans want to see more of him. Ruffalo revealed that he might possibly appear as Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo got the character after Edward Norton was reportedly sacked by Marvel Studios. He mentioned that he did not want to play the role but Robert Downey Jr. and The Avengers director, Joss Whedon convinced him to do so. Ruffalo has received love from the audiences for his performance as Bruce Banner and Hulk.

