Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer & Other Hollywood Celebs Strip To Explain 'naked Ballots'

Recently, numerous Hollywood stars, including Mark Ruffalo and Amy Schumer, among many others, appeared topless in a new PSA video to spread awareness about ‘naked ballots’. Amy Schumer, who is also in the campaign video, shared the PSA video on her Instagram on October 7. The video also featured actors Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The video started with a mash-up of separate clips from the celebrities announcing that they are naked. Mark said, “I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking ‘Ruffalo, um, put your clothes on.'” Meanwhile, Sarah covered herself with her hands while topless in her clip. Interestingly, the short clip also featured Sacha Baron Cohen as his iconic character, Borat.

In the one-minute-forty-nine-second video, they all elaborated on the four steps of the mail-in voting process to make sure everything is done correctly. They also stated important facts about how certain states like Pennsylvania had two envelopes that the ballot needed to be properly placed into before being mailed out.

The video ended with the enthusiastic bunch asking everyone to vote as uplifting music played in the background. "Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Chelsea said before Sarah dropped her hands and appropriately saluted to the camera as she stressed, “America needs you.”

Instagramming the video, Amy Schumer wrote, "Hey, I’m naked!". She further added, "Great, now that I have your attention: VOTE! And if you’re voting absentee, make sure you follow ALL of the instructions on your ballot. Don’t just take my word for it, listen to all my naked friends". Scroll down to watch the new PSA video.

New PSA video featuring Hollywood actors:

The video-post, on Amy Schumer's profile, has garnered more than 1.2M views; and is still counting. Many from Amy's 10.2M Instagram followers took to the comments section and lauded the stars for participating in the awareness campaign. A user wrote, "Bravo! The best thing I’ve seen this year!" while another asserted, "That was amazing thank all of you!".

Meanwhile, talking about US Presidential Elections 2020, it will take place on November 3. However, each state across the country varies differently in terms of deadlines and rules. The elections will be held between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

(Image Courtesy: Amy Schumer & Mark Ruffalo Instagram)

