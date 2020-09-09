Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Lyme Disease; Says 'excited To Get Rid Of It'

On September 8, comedian-actor Amy Schumer took to her social media handle and shared a health update with her 10.1M Instagram followers. In the caption of the health update post, the actor revealed that she has Lyme disease. In the post, Amy asked her followers and friends for treatment suggestions while stating that she has been put on the strong antibiotic doxycycline. On the other side, in the photo, little Schumer is seen holding a tiny silver-fish in a pink tee and a blue ruffled one-piece swimsuit along with a bamboo stick pole.

Amy Schumer's health update post:

The Trainwreck actor wrote a detailed post, which read, "my first ever fishing pole. Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."

Within a few hours, the post received more than 76k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform along with numerous tricks and suggestions from her followers. A follower, who claimed to be diagnosed with Lyme during her adolescent, wrote, "make sure you’re seeing a lyme literate doctor so you aren’t jumping though hoops" while another Instagram user's suggestion read, "Knock. It. Out. Be careful, follow Dr's orders and take your meds. Long term Lyme is a serious deal. Take good care!".

Amy Schumer's Lyme disease

Though the I Feel Pretty actor did not give insight into her symptoms, according to the CDC, individuals with Lyme disease experience fever, headaches, fatigue or a skin rash. Before Amy, celebrities such as Yolanda Hadid, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Shania Twain have given a detailed insight into the fight against Lyme disease. On the other side, Bella Hadid, who has had Lyme since the age of 14, described it as an "invisible disease" in a post shared in 2016.

