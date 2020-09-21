Emmy Awards 2020: Mark Ruffalo Honoured With 'Lead Actor In Miniseries' For Double Role

Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo won his first Emmys in the acting category for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries'. The actor was honoured at the Emmy Awards 2020 for his double roles for HBO's I Know This Much Is True. The miniseries is based on Wally Lamb's novel of the same name released in 1998. Co-written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, I Know This Much Is True features the star in identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Read ahead for more details.
Mark Ruffalo received his last Emmys, back in 2014. He was awarded for executive producing the television movie The Normal Heart. Other actors nominated for the 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or films' include Jeremy Irons for HBO's Watchmen, Bad Education's Hugh Jackman, Paul Mescal for Hulu's Normal People and Jeremy Pope for Netflix's Hollywood.
Originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards was shifted to a virtual event. Due to the pandemic situation, the actors attended the ceremony from their homes, with a part of the audience also being present at Microsoft Theater. Emmy Awards 2020 was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The award function was held from September 14-19. Take a look at Emmy 2020 full winner list.
