Emmy Awards 2020: Mark Ruffalo Honoured With 'Lead Actor In Miniseries' For Double Role

Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo won his first Emmys in the acting category for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries'. The actor was honoured at the Emmy Awards 2020 for his double roles for HBO's I Know This Much Is True. The miniseries is based on Wally Lamb's novel of the same name released in 1998. Co-written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, I Know This Much Is True features the star in identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Read ahead for more details.

Mark Ruffalo received his last Emmys, back in 2014. He was awarded for executive producing the television movie The Normal Heart. Other actors nominated for the 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or films' include Jeremy Irons for HBO's Watchmen, Bad Education's Hugh Jackman, Paul Mescal for Hulu's Normal People and Jeremy Pope for Netflix's Hollywood.

About Emmys 2020

Originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards was shifted to a virtual event. Due to the pandemic situation, the actors attended the ceremony from their homes, with a part of the audience also being present at Microsoft Theater. Emmy Awards 2020 was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The award function was held from September 14-19. Take a look at Emmy 2020 full winner list.

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong, (Succession)

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Zendaya, (Euphoria)

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Billy Crudup, (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Julia Garner, (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba (Mrs America

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Director - Drama: Andrij Parekh, (Succession)

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Jesse Armstrong, (Succession)

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson (Watchmen)

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Governors Award: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

