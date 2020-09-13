Mark Ruffalo Pacifies 'bro' Chris Evans Post Leaked NSFW Pic, Says It's Not Embarrassing

Captain America star Chris Evans has been trending on social media on Sunday for accidentally leaking and then deleting an explicit photo of himself on Instagram stories on Saturday. While Evans deleted the uploaded pictures as soon as he realized his mistake, netizens have come out in his support urging everyone to 'respect his privacy'. In response to the leak, his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, who played the big green monster Hulk in the Marvel films, stood by him as he showed him the silver lining in the entire episode.

As Chris Evans has been vocal about his displeasure with American President Donald Trump through numerous of his updates on Twitter, Ruffalo seems to pacify his friend by pointing out no situation is as embarrassing as "Trump in office". Mark Ruffalo tagged Chris Evans and wrote, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See...silver lining."

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Chris Evans leaks X-rated pic

The Marvel star took to social media to share a sweet video of himself playing 'Heads Up' with his friends. Soon after, a glimpse of the actor's iPhone Camera Roll showed a picture of him in the nude along with other explicit pictures. Evans took down the post from Instagram and has not commented on the leak yet.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is currently in the news over his alleged fling with Lily James. The duo has been tight-lipped about it, after being snapped together in London. On the professional front, the Perfect Score star featured in the film Knives Out last year. Earlier this year, he also starred in the series Defending Jacob, on which he also served as an executive producer.

