Mark Ruffalo Urges His Followers To Wear A Mask In An IG Post, Says "it's That Simple"

Mark Ruffalo took to Instagram to spread COVID-19 awareness among his followers and fans. The actor, who is known for playing The Hulk in the Avengers series, urged his followers to wear a mask by posing in one. The actor wrote a small note as a caption as he posed in a black and white picture. Coronavirus cases in the United States of America have seen a huge surge during recent times and hence several celebrities and prominent personalities have begun to urge people to wear masks. People appreciated Mark Ruffalo’s stance on the matter of masks and praised him in the comments section.

Mark Ruffalo urges his fans and followers to wear a mask

In the picture that Mark Ruffalo added, one could see the actor in a monochrome style get up. He wore a handkerchief as a mask as he posed for the camera, wearing a jacket. The actor even wrote a caption that talked about the ongoing issue. Mark Ruffalo in the caption wrote that he “Wears A Mask” because he cares for other people. The actor emphasised that he cares for people around him and therefore he wears a mask to not only keep him safe but to keep others out of harm's reach as well. He then, in conclusion, added that it is a simple move to do and thus implied that it is really that simple for one to simply wear a mask and thus curb the spread of the virus to a certain extent.

People praised Mark Ruffalo in the comments section for his stance on the matter as the cases of Coronavirus in America have begun rising up. Several celebrities have already begun to voice their opinions and thus raise awareness when it comes to wearing masks. Actors and other prominent figures among the public have spoken about this issue and have urged fans and followers to wear a mask. Jennifer Anniston. Miley Cyrus, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson are among the few celebrities who have been vocal about spreading awareness with regards to people wearing masks.

