Amit Shah Tests COVID +ve: Babul Supriyo Says He Met The HM Recently & Will Get Tested

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday apprised about his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for Coronavirus, on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah revealed that he has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Taking to Twitter, Supriyo said he is going into self-isolation and away from family as advised by his doctors. He added that he wil get tested soon.

I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon •

Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020

READ: Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus; gets admitted to Medanta hospital

READ: After Amit Shah, UP BJP President Swatantra Singh tests COVID positive; quarantines self

Amit Shah tests COVID positive

The Union Home Minister, on Sunday, confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. Shah has also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

The Union Home Minister has been at the helm of the battle against the pandemic. The Home Ministry recently announced the extension of the lockdown till August 31 and issued guidelines for the third phase of the Unlock. Shah also took charge of the failing battle in the national capital and turned waves around.

READ: Amit Shah tests COVID +ve: Chief Ministers extend wishes for HM's speedy recovery

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 17-lakh mark; Amit Shah tests COVID +ve