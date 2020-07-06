Mark Wahlberg Reveals How His Daughter Has Changed Him Into A "more Respectful" Person

Mark Wahlberg, in an interview with a magazine, spoke about how his life has changed since he had kids. The actor spoke about how sensitive and respectful he has gotten after having a daughter. He also went on further to discuss what he would want their future to be like and what role he would like to play in it.

Mark Wahlberg speaks about how his kids have changed his perception

Recently in an interview with an entertainment magazine, Mark Wahlberg revealed that he has changed a lot from the person he used to be. He added that his firstborn daughter played a huge part in the process of his change. He continued to give an example by saying that often, he finds his friends passing some defamatory comments, to which he often corrects them. Mark Wahlberg in the interview mentioned that he tells his friends to not pass such comments as they are sexist in nature and can be hurtful. The actor said that this was something he only learnt after becoming a father to his daughter.

Mark Wahlberg has four children with his wife Rhea Durham - Ella is his firstborn who is 16 years of age, Michael who is 14, Brendan who is 11 and Frace who is 10. The actor added that having kids, in general, has been a great experience for him. He mentioned that he tries his best to inculcate all good values of hard work and perseverance in them. He also highlighted an instance when he spoke to his son and mentioned the importance of being in school and studying. He also told them to work hard so that they do not live a life of regret. Mark Wahlberg said that he is very passionate when it comes to work and thus he wants his kids to have those values in them as well.

However, Mark mentioned that the desire needs to come from within them. Speaking about their career, the actor said that he does not mind what career they chose as long as they work hard for it. He also said that at the same time he does not want to push his faith upon them. Mark Wahlberg is known to be a faithful person and thus regularly attends church services, according to a news portal. The actor, however, claimed that he does not want to force his kids on to it. However, he did express that this has been the first time in 19 years that he has not gone to church. As for his kids, Mark Wahlberg said that he is aware that his kids realise his faith is something very dear to him.

