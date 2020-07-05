Michael Jordan's 'Space Jam' And Other Basketball Films Made In Hollywood

Over the years, Hollywood has given its fans some iconic movies based on the lives of athletes and other related sports. But one of the most iconic sports that has been part of films is Basketball. Many films have shown the struggles that take place on and off the basketball court. Take a look at the list of the best Hollywood movies that were about basketball.

Space Jam

Space Jam is a 1996 animation film made by Warner Bros. This film is set in a time where Michael Jordan has retired. But he is abducted by Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes. He abducts Jordan as he wants him to play a match of Basketball and defeat the Nerdlucks, who are a race of criminal aliens who want to take over their world. This film will be getting a sequel in 2021 which is titled Space Jam: A New Legacy and will be staring LeBron James instead of Michale Jordan.

White Men Can't Jump

This film stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson who are both under six feet and yet their confidence level and trash-talking make it one of the best movies. In this 1992 sports comedy film, Billy (Woody) is seen in the role of a hustler who makes money by conning African American players. He does it by making them believe that he cannot play basketball. In the film, he teams up with Sidney who was one of his victims to double his chances of making money.

Love & Basketball

This 2000 sports film is loved by fans and critics for the way the film has been set up and the underlying message that all are equal. This film marks the debut of the lead actor Sanaa Lathan. The story of this film is about a girl named Monica who moves in next door to Quincy (Omar Epps) at the age of 11. Both of them grow up together and love blossoms between the two. But both of their desires to be the best basketball players in NBA stands in the way of their love.

Coach Carter

Coach Carter is a 2005 sports drama film that takes place in 1999. This film is based on true events and shows Ken Carter played by Samuel L. Jackson returns to his high school in Richmond, California. Here he takes up the job of the basketball team coach. With training the players for the game he gets a lot of success as the school is on a winning streak. But he stops the training of the kids as they do not excel at their academics. This is criticised by parents but Ken Carter sticks to his word and makes the kids excel at both academics and on the court with discipline. This is a must-watch movie for the story and the acting done by Samuel L. Jackson.

He Got Game

He Got Game is a sports drama film directed by Spike Lee. This film is the story of a convict who convinces his estranged star basketball player son to go to college so that his father's prison term can be reduced in exchange. This film stars Ray Allen and Denzel Washington in lead roles. Take a look at the trailer here.

