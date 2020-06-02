Mark Wahlberg, Gwyneth Paltrow Would Be Prefect For Hollywood's 'Kehne Ko Hamsafar Hai'

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is an Indian web show produced by Shristi Arya Behl and Goldie Behl. It airs on Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji App. The show features Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Panjj in the lead roles. It also features Pooja Banerjee as Bani Mehra and Palak Jain as Nikki Mehra, who are daughters of Ronit Roy’s character and Gurdeep Panjj’s character.

The show has two seasons and is currently all geared up for the season 3 release. Read more to know about who will be cast if the show is to be made in Hollywood:

Mark Wahlberg as Ronit Roy

Mark Wahlberg and Ronit Roy both have similar physical attributes. Ronit Roy is known for playing serious, intense characters, and in the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, he plays the role of a family man. Wahlberg has played serious roles in films like Max Payne and Renaissance Man for which he was critically acclaimed. He has also played the role of a family man in the 2018 drama flick Instant Family.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Mona Singh

Mona Singh is known for playing characters who are genuinely caring and kind. In the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, she plays the role of a corporate woman. Gwyneth Paltrow has played similar roles in the past. In the Iron Man franchise, she has played the role of Pepper Pots, who really cares about Tony Stark, and is also seen managing an entire billion dollars’ firm.

Amy Adams as Gurdip Punjj

Amy Adams and Gurdip Punjj have similar attributes in terms of physicality. In the show, she plays the role of a calm and composed woman, who seldom loses her calm. Amy Adams has played a similar role in DC films, where fans saw her in the skin of Louis Lane, a calm and calculative reporter.



Emilia Clarke as Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee has a strong bold personality and it reflects in her personality. She has starred in several shows like Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Maan Na Maan Main Tera Mehmaan, and The Adventures of Hatim. Clarke is known for playing the role of a strong independent woman who goes on to get what is rightfully hers without stopping in the iconic HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones.

Emma Roberts as Palak Jain

Emma Roberts can play the character that is played by Palak Jain in the drama show. Jain has starred in shows like Kaahin Kisii Roz, Crime Patrol, and Veer Shivaji. Emma Roberts, on the other hand, has featured in films like Scream Queen, Nerve, and the horror show American Horror Story. She can play the role of Ronit Roy's on-screen daughter.

