Did You Know Saroj Khan Worked For A Hollywood Movie As A Choreographer?

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, passed away at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital. She was admitted back in June and was in the ICU. Her demise has left her fans, friends and students saddened. She has choreographed over 2000 songs. However, many of her fans Khan has also worked for a Hollywood film. Read on to know more details about the story:

Saroj Khan’s Hollywood film

Back in 2016, it was reported that Khan was working on a Hollywood film. Khan had reportedly said that she had to reserve herself for the film and could not pick up any other project for the time being. Back then, she did not know what the name of the film was going to be, as it was not revealed. Talking about the film, she had said that it was going to be a film on Mahatma Gandhi’s murder, and it could have stopped but it was not.

Khan did the choreography for the film. The film was released in 2019 and was titled as The Gandhi Murder. It featured Stephen Lang, Vikas Shrivastav, Luke Pasqualino, Om Puri, and Vinnie Jones in the lead roles. Khan’s demise has left her peers and fans saddened. Several Bollywood celebs are coming forward to pay their tributes to the late actor. Actors like Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and others have taken to their official Twitter handles to pay tributes. Khan had a good bond with several Bollywood stars and it is evident from her social media posts and public interviews. She was highly respected and loved by her students and peers.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri Dixit nene wrote, “I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji." The actor also shared some photos with Khan. Here is the social media post by Madhuri Dixit Nene:

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

