Marlon Brando Birthday: Actor's Quotes As Don Vito Corleone From 'The Godfather'

Marlon Brando has played many roles in his career spanning around 60 years. One of his most iconic character is Don Vito Corleone in 1972 released The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. His portrayal won him Best Actor at the 45th Academy Award.

Brando was born on April 3, 1924. Read to know his best quotes from the movie, remembering him on his birthday.

Marlon Brando’s quotes as Vito Corleone

What's the matter with you? Is this what you've become, a Hollywood finocchio who cries like a woman? "Oh, what do I do? What do I do?" What is that nonsense? Ridiculous! A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man. I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse. Okay? I want you to leave it all to me. Let's be frank here. You never wanted my friendship. And you feared to be in my debt.

I have a sentimental weakness for my children and I spoil them, as you can see. They talk when they should listen. Now you come and say "Don Corleone, give me justice." But you don't ask with respect. You don't offer friendship. You don't even think to call me "Godfather." It's true I have a lot of friends in politics, but they wouldn't be so friendly if they knew my business was drugs instead of gambling which they consider a harmless vice. But drugs, that's a dirty business. I think your brain is going soft with all that comedy you are playing with that young girl. Never tell anyone outside the Family what you are thinking again.

I work my whole life, I don't apologize, to take care of my family. And I refused to be a fool dancing on the strings held by all of those big shots. That's my life, I don't apologize for that. I spent my whole life trying not to be careless. Women and children can afford to be careless, but not men. I want no inquiries made. I want no acts of vengeance. I want you to arrange a meeting with the heads of the Five Families. This war stops now. You talk about vengeance. Is vengeance going to bring your son back to you, or my boy to me? I forgo the vengeance of my son. But I have selfish reasons.

