Francis Ford Coppola's Movies That You Definitely Need To Add To Your Watch List

Francis Ford Coppola is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He has won several Academy Awards over his long-spanning career and also several other honours. So if you are movie buff and would like to dive into some classics, these Francis Ford Coppola movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Francis Ford Coppola’s best movies

1. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather is considered to be one of Francis Ford Coppola’s best movies to date. The Godfather is based on Mario Puzo’s book of the same. Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather has revolutionised the gangster genre in world cinema. The movie was not only well received by the audience but by the critics as well. The Godfather went on to win three Academy Awards namely for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

2. The Godfather II (1974)

The Godfather II was another masterpiece created by Francis Ford Coppola. This second instalment in the Godfather franchise became the first sequel to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. Francis Ford Coppola became the second director ever to win Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture for the same film.

3. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now is also considered to be one of Francis Ford Coppola’s best works to date. This epic war based film is known for its appropriate and informative Vietnam War description. Francis Ford Coppola not only directed this film but went on to co-write and produce it as well. The film went on to win Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The honour made Francis Ford Coppola one of the eight filmmakers to win the Palm d’Or twice.

