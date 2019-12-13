Al Pacino And Robert De Niro's Best Moments From Their Classic Movies

Legendary Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have collaborated several times in the past. After being a part of successful ventures including The Godfather: Part 2, Heat, and Righteous Kill, the long-time friends have co-starred for the fourth time in The Irishman. This epic crime drama has been well-received by the audience and critics alike. We have compiled some of the best Al Pacino-Robert De Niro moments:

Heat

The chemistry between Al Pacino and Robert De Niro is the highlight of this film. This incredible scene from Heat was performed with fewer words and more emotions. Both the iconic actors are known for their grandeur appearances and acting finesse. One scene depicts a meeting between a high-line criminal Neil McAuley, played by Robert De Niro and detective who is hunting him, Vincent Hanna, portrayed by Al Pacino.

The Godfather: Part II

Al Pacino’s portrayal of Michael Corleone counts as one of his greatest performances. Michael’s brother Fredo, played by John Cazale betrayed him and his whole family. Amidst the chaos and brief heated argument, Fredo reveals that he has been passed over several times by his father. The Godfather: Part II also features Robert De Niro as young Vito Corleone, whose escape to New York is beautifully showcased in the film. On the other hand, the present scenario featured Michael succeeding his father as a part of their crime family. The duo’s performance is worth the applause and they received several accolades for their respective roles.

The Irishman

From the collection of incredibly woven moments, not one can be picked from this epic crime drama flick. Robert De Niro’s portrayal of Frank Sheeran is quite iconic. He paints houses for gangsters. After the entry of Al Pacino’s character Jimmy Hoffa, Frank is stuck between the demands of two men. This saga is loaded with humorous, horrifying and sometimes profoundly melancholic moments.

