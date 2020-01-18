Martha Stewart Takes A Jibe At Gwyneth Paltrow's Now Sold-out Candle On Cohen's Show

Martha Stewart dropped by at Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live! and majorly dissed Gwyneth Paltrow. The lifestyle guru and the Hollywood actor have been reportedly feuding since 2013. Read on to know more details about this story.

Martha Stewart majorly disses Paltrow

Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow have been feuding since 2013. Back in 2013, Martha Stewart was asked by a publication regarding who is a better lifestyle coach between her and Gwyneth. The now 78-year-old responded then by stating, “Oh, for heaven’s sake, you have to live to be a coach!” This diss created major headlines back then.

Now, Martha Stewart once again took a major jab at Paltrow and her lifestyle-based product company Goop. Martha Stewart recently made a guest appearance on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live! During her appearance on the show. A caller asked Martha if she had bought Goop’s candle "Smells Like My Vagina".

Martha Stewart responded to this question by stating that she is sure it is sold out. She further added that she will not buy the candle. Martha Stewart further stated that Paltrow is doing this so the public listens to her. She does find that great, but it will not lead her to buy the product. The host further wanted to confirm the fact that Martha will not buy Gwyneth Paltrow’s candle that smells like her vagina.

Martha Stewart said that she will not be buying it necessarily. Host Andy Cohen took over further posed a question by saying what does it say about America that the candle is now sold out? Martha Stewart responded to this question by stating that she thinks it is not America. Stewart concluded the statement by saying that the people who bought Gwyneth Paltrow’s candle are a lot of guys who are just horny.

Image Courtesy: Martha Stewart Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

