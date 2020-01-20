Martin Freeman's Top 5 Hollywood Movies You Need To Watch

Martin Freeman has become a very well-known star throughout the years and has been around for a good deal longer than most people realize. The actor has proved that he has a lot more to offer and has been able to show his adventurous side that has entertained a great number of people. Let us look at some of his best performances in Hollywood that you definitely need to watch:

Also Read | James Cameron's Highest Grossing Films You Should Definitely Watch Again

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is an epic high fantasy adventure film by Peter Jackson which came out on December 13, 2013. Martin Freeman, who played Bilbo Baggins, was constantly at the heart of the action and was widely appreciated for his character in this film. The movie grossed over $960 million worldwide and was also nominated for 3 Oscars. His other films in the Hobbit series are also worth watching.

Black Panther

Black Panther is a masterful superhero film featuring outstanding acting from the cast and memorable action sequences. Martin Freeman, who was seen playing second fiddle in the film, delivered an intense performance in the film as Everett K. Ross. The actor is now set to reprise his role in the upcoming Black Panther film.

Also Read | Martin Freeman Confirms 'Black Panther' Return

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War is considered as one of Marvel Studios’ finest films. The movie features some death-defying action sequences and charismatic additional superheroes. Martin Freeman plays the role of Everett Ross, a government employee who works closely with foreign dignitaries. It’s the same character that he played in the Black Panther film. It is definitely one of the best movies of Martin Freeman's acting career.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is based on previous works in the media franchise of the same name. Martin Freeman, who plays Arthur Dent in this movie, can be seen shuttling beyond the known universe in this comedy sci-fi after his home planet is destroyed.

Also Read | Sherlock Holmes: Martin Freeman, Jude Law & Other Actors Who Aced The Role Of John Watson

Cargo

Cargo is a post-apocalyptic horror drama film by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke. Based on a popular short film, it’s the story of a man and his infant daughter who are stranded in rural Australia, in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The film takes a refreshingly character-driven approach to the zombie genre and is regarded as one of the best movies of Martin Freeman.

Also Read | Expensive Hollywood Movies With Stunning Examples Of CGI Effects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.