Expensive Hollywood Movies With Stunning Examples Of CGI Effects

Budgets for Hollywood movies may get pretty intense. And while movies that require a lot of action sequences, explosions, or nonhuman characters are likely to cost a lot, it is the CGI effects that rake up the expenses. Here is a look at some of the most expensive Hollywood movies with the best examples of CGI effects:

The Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame was arguably the biggest release of 2019. While Marvel movies are already notorious for costing a lot, this one certainly blew the rest out of the water; costing them hundreds of millions of dollars. Thanos required a lot of CGI work, and most of the superhero effects are also digitally created. The award-winning VFX studio Digital Domain had to use V-Ray in order to render an even better Thanos than the previous film. Apart from this, most of the superhero effects that were seen in the movie were also visually created. The makers had to spend a staggering $356 million on The Avengers: Endgame making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies. However, it wasn’t a bad decision as the film was able to rake in almost $3 billion worldwide.

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman Returns is another superhero movie to make the list. This probably does not come as a surprise, given their popularity. In this Brandon Routh-starrer, there was intensive use of CGI especially for the scenes on the planet Krypton. The film had a total budget of $270 million. In fact, it is learned that one of the deleted scenes cost them around $10 million only in CGI effects.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

While Spider-Man 3 didn't do so well with the critics, it certainly cost the filmmakers a whole lot of money. The film racked up a production budget of $258 million. And while it is a pretty expensive one, the movie also managed to make almost a billion dollars at the box office.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

The fourth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series saw a combination of visual effects and stereoscopic expertise from Cinesite. The film involved numerous characters that required a lot of CGI effects. Complex 3D environments had to be created, including full CG streets with perfect detailing. The film had a total budget of $250 million, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies.

