Martin Scorsese's Next Movie With Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Postponed

As per a report published in the Osage News, Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s next movie, Killing of the Flower Moon, which was expected to be shot in March with actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, has now been postponed to the next year. The report adds the shooting of the film was delayed, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and will only start in February 2021. Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will shoot for Killing of the Flower Moon in Osage County, Oklahoma.

A report published in Gamespot suggests that Geoffrey Standing Bear, who is the principal chief of Osage, confirmed the news and revealed that the much-anticipated crime drama will be shot for over a period of 16 weeks. Chad Renfro and Addie Roanhorse, who are serving as Osage Nation ambassadors for the film, mentioned in a statement that the decision has been taken due to the safety concerns and the movie will be shot once the industry protocol has been established when it is safe to embark on the project. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has previously worked with Martin Scorsese in hit Hollywood entertainers like The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Meanwhile, Killing of the Flower Moon will mark Robert De Niro's 10th collaboration with Martin Scorsese, as the duo has delivered hit movies like The Audition and Taxi Driver.

All about Killing of the Flower Moon

The movie is based on the book Killing of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which is authored by David Grann. The book narrates the story of a series of murders of wealthy Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s. The book was launched in 2017.

What's next for Leonardo?

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Released in 2019, the much-loved movie was also nominated for the Oscar Awards held in 2020. Leonardo DiCaprio is currently gearing up for the release of his next Roosevelt, which is a biographical drama about US President Theodore Roosevelt. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film will reportedly hit the theatres in 2021.

