'Shutter Island' Filming Location: Where Was Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer Shot?

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island hit the screens in June 2010. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams in pivotal roles. Along with the film's gripping plot, its unique shooting location also caught the attention of the audience. Take a look at where the Shutter Island filming location is and the different locations where the film was shot.

Where was Leonardo DiCaprio's Shutter Island shot?

The plot of the film revolves around two US Marshals named Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule who are sent to an asylum on a very remote island. They are assigned a case to investigate a missing patient and Teddy ends up discovering a very shocking truth about the place. It depicts how he and his partner solve the case.

The film is based on Daniel Lehane's novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a mystery hospital on an Island. The author's inspiration for the unique setting was Long Island in Boston Harbor that he visited as a child during the blizzard of 1978 with his family.

The Shutter Island filming location was mainly set in Massachusetts and the main location for the World War II flashbacks was Taunton. The old building set in Whittenton Mills Complex of Tauton was used to replicate the Dachau concentration camp.

Another prominent location for the shoot was the old Medfield State Hospital located in Medfield, Massachusetts. The makers originally wanted to film at the old Worcester State Hospital. It made it difficult for them to shoot there as the area surrounding the hospital was demolished.

Cawley's office scenes were shot on the second floor of the chapel in Medfield during late evenings. The crew used the windows to shine lights in the room which made it look like it was daytime. The crew also painted the hospital's brick walls and made them look like plywood. This allowed the setting to act as scenery and also helped block the view of the local road from the Shutter Island set.

Peddocks Island was used as a setting for the film's island and the cabin scenes were shot at Borderland State Park in Easton, Massachusetts. A few other scenes were shot in Nahant and Wilson Mountain Reservation. The production of Shutter Island began on March 6, 2008, and the filming ended in early July 2008.

