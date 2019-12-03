Martin Scorsese's Star Robert De Niro Defends His Co-star Anna Paquin From Criticism

Martin Scorsese's three and a half-hour Netflix film, The Irishman has been appreciated a lot by the audience for its terrific performances by the actors. But the fans have recently started criticising Anna Paquin for playing a very small supporting role in the Martin Scorsese film. The Oscar-winning actor has delivered a total of seven words as dialogue throughout the whole film. But her co-star Robert De Niro had different views about her role. He shared his views with a news publishing house and said that Paquin was delivered a very powerful role and ended by saying that’s what it was. Read more to know about fans criticising The True Blood star.

Also Read | The Irishman: The Cast And Details Of The Upcoming Netflix Movie

Also Read | The Irishman: Watch Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, And Joe Pesci In The Final Trailer

Her only lines in the film:

"Why?" Peggy asks Frank to which he responds "What?" "Why?" she asks again "Why what?" Frank says. "Why haven't you called Jo?," she asks.

Anna's role in The Irishman:

In the film, Anna is playing the role of Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of mafia hitman Frank Sheeran played by De Niro. But the viewers are not taking it easy on her online. They have called Paquin “underused” in the film and they feel that the award-winning actor should have gotten more time on the big screen. But the star does not feel the same, she says that she is proud of her work and it was her decision to go ahead with The Irishman.

Also Read | The Irishman Ending Explained: Silence Speaks Louder Than Words; Here's Why

Aslo Read | The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

Nope, nobody was doing any “ordering”. I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of .@TheIrishmanFilm and I’m incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film. https://t.co/yx54jE4ugy — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 9, 2019

Everyone is attacking Scorsese for the fact that Anna Paquin has one speaking line in THE IRISHMAN when they should be mentioning that she's doing some of the best work in the film. — Daniel but make it Festive (@DanDoherty_7) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Martin Scorsese On Why Series Format Wasn't Ideal For 'The Irishman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.