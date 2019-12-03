The Debate
The Debate
Martin Scorsese's Star Robert De Niro Defends His Co-star Anna Paquin From Criticism

Hollywood News

In Martin Scorsese's latest Netflix film, The Irishman, Anna is seen delivering a very silent role. Read more to know about fans criticising the True Blood star

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's three and a half-hour Netflix film, The Irishman has been appreciated a lot by the audience for its terrific performances by the actors. But the fans have recently started criticising  Anna Paquin for playing a very small supporting role in the Martin Scorsese film. The Oscar-winning actor has delivered a total of seven words as dialogue throughout the whole film. But her co-star Robert De Niro had different views about her role. He shared his views with a news publishing house and said that  Paquin was delivered a very powerful role and ended by saying that’s what it was. Read more to know about fans criticising The True Blood star. 

Also Read | The Irishman: The Cast And Details Of The Upcoming Netflix Movie

Also Read | The Irishman: Watch Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, And Joe Pesci In The Final Trailer

Her only lines in the film: 

 "Why?" Peggy asks Frank to which he responds "What?"

"Why?" she asks again

"Why what?" Frank says.

"Why haven't you called Jo?," she asks.

Anna's role in The Irishman: 

In the film, Anna is playing the role of Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of mafia hitman Frank Sheeran played by De Niro. But the viewers are not taking it easy on her online. They have called Paquin “underused” in the film and they feel that the award-winning actor should have gotten more time on the big screen. But the star does not feel the same, she says that she is proud of her work and it was her decision to go ahead with The Irishman

Also Read | The Irishman Ending Explained: Silence Speaks Louder Than Words; Here's Why
Aslo Read | The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

Also Read | Martin Scorsese On Why Series Format Wasn't Ideal For 'The Irishman'

 

 

