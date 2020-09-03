'Marvel Avengers' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Superhero Team-up Film?

2012's The Avengers film featured Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans in the lead roles. The cast of the film came to be to known to fans as 'The Original Six' who opened the doors for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to evolve the way fans watched it unfold through the years. While viewers have now become well-versed with the superhero genre of films with the magnanimous success of both DC and Marvel films, back when The Avengers released, it was a new cinematic experience for fans altogether to watch heroes from different films come together in a team-up film. The story and ending of The Avengers has been explained below in detail -

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead

The Avengers ending explained

The film begins with Nick Fury (played by Samuel Jackson) getting wrecked by the Asgardian Loki who gets his hands on the tesseract. The tesseract was later unveiled to be the space stone and played a crucial part in the future of Marvel films. Loki uses his sceptre to control doctor Eric and Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner). Loki coming to earth and staling the tesseract prompts Nick Fury to initiate the 'Avengers Initiative' for which he contacts Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson).

Natasha travels to India to find Bruce Banner who is hiding from the world and keeping his Hulk persona in check. Fury finds Captain America and offers him the job and Agent Coulson disturb's Tony Stark's date night with Pepper in order to inform him about the looming threat. The team comes together under one roof when Thor comes from Asgard to earth in order to find his brother. The team does not learn to work together as one until Agent Coulson is tragically killed by Loki while being in SHIELD's custody.

Loki escapes the custody and opens a giant wormhole over Tony Stark's tower. This leads to an alien army named Chitauri to attack New York City, leaving the responsibility of the city and the world over the six heroes. While The Avengers assemble as a team for the first time and fight the threat, the secret world security council decides to send a nuclear missile over to New York in order to end the alien invasion.

However, towards the end of the battle, Tony Stark's Iron Man gets a hold of the missile mid-air and takes it to the wormhole and destroys the Chitauri mothership. The film ends on a positive note where Hulk saves Iron Man as he free falls to the Earth after destroying the mothership. The end credit scenes of the film feature the six heroes eating Shwarma after the battle.

