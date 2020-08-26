Open 24hours Ending Explained: Did Mary Really Kill Her Serial Killer Boyfriend James?

Open 24Hours is an American horror film, starring Vannesa Grasse in the lead and Brendan Fletcher and Emily Tennant in pivotal roles. The film is directed and written by Padraig Reynolds. Read on to know the plot and ending of the film.

Open 24hours movie plot

A young girl named Mary, played by Vanessa Grasse, starts working at a gas station after she gets out of prison on payroll. In the film, Mary had served time in prison for having burned her former boyfriend, James, who was a serial killer. James survived the burns but was serving time in prison for all the murders.

Mary hides the secret about her delusions and that she is at times unable to differentiate between reality and illusions. On the first night of her job itself, things get complicated for her and the line between reality and illusions get blurry. Throughout the film, it is shown that Mary sees the delusions of women who were killed by her former boyfriend in the past.

She also sees delusions of her serial killer boyfriends from time to time. As the plot of the film unfolds, it is revealed that the serial killer boyfriend has escaped the prison. However, Mary knows nothing about it yet.

She starts receiving a call from a woman who asks her things like, “You like watching people get killed” and other absurd things like what time does the gas station where Mary worked at, closes? All this is quite unsettling for Mary but she tries to ignore everything thinking that she is imagining all those things.

Open 24hours ending explained

Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that the woman who was calling Mary, again and again, was the mother of one of the girls killed by Mary’s ex-boyfriend. She attempts to kill Mary, however, is shot dead by a police officer who comes in time and saves Mary. The cop tells Mary that her ex-boyfriend has escaped prison.

Mary realises that the recent encounters with her ex-boyfriend were real and were not mere delusions. The ex-boyfriend abducts Mary and tries to kill her. He successfully kills everyone who tried to help Mary and moves towards killing her. But Mary is able to hurt and kill him. The last scene shows that Mary has called the cops and is cleaning the gas station where several murders had taken place. She then goes to the bathroom and sees herself in the mirror.

In the mirror she sees the reflection of her ex-boyfriend and the movie ends on that note. It is an open ending and is left on viewers to decide whether it was Mary’s delusion or reality.

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer

